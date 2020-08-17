Advertisement

UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

STATE DATA:

Negative cases have reached 1,600,040

Positive cases have reached 66,196, an increase of 455

5,327 hospitalized

1,039 deaths total

The state is averaging 770 new cases each day

EC COUNTY DATA:

16,157 negative test results, increase 354 since Friday

Positive tests in the county have reached 668, increase of 22 since Friday

Four people have died

33 have ever been hospitalized

570 people have been deemed recovered

98 active cases

JAIL DATA:

Awaiting one test result

79 negative tests

All schools in the county, both public and private, are to adhere to the county guidelines.

School officials say they have received additional guidelines and resources for conducing learning.

Schools are offering fully virtual education plans for the upcoming school year for those who do not feel comfortable coming back or cannot come back due to health.

Health officials encouraged getting a flu shot this fall season.

The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to have a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.

To watch the livestream, click here.

