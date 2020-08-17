Advertisement

Wisconsin increases cranberry production

(WSAW)
By Tyler Mickelson
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin's cranberry production is expected to be higher than the state's 2019 production. However, that production won't reach record levels because of production restrictions to control the possibilities for over-production. State growers are expected to harvest about 5.6 million barrels of cranberries this fall, which is a 16 percent increase compared with the 2020 state production. Demands for cranberries have increased in part because more people have been eating at home, according to Tom Lochner of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. The production will keep Wisconsin atop the nation in cranberry production, a place state growers have held for 26 years. Massachusetts is a distance second in statewide production, forecast to harvest just over 2 million barrels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will be doing an annual survey of farmers, ranchers and private forestland owners. USDA officials say the survey’s intent is to help government officials understand what areas are doing well and what areas need improvement through the Farm Service Agency, the Natural Resource Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency. The 20-question survey’s responses are confidential and will be closed when a 30 percent response rate is received. Twenty-eight thousand farmers are receiving the survey in the mail; farmers also can visit the Web site farmers.gov/survey to take the survey.

Applicants are being sought for the Wisconsin Farm-to-School Advisory Council. Nominations are open for three-year terms in seats representing farmers, child-health organizations or at-large; the council meets quarterly. The application deadline is Aug. 30 through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Applications are available on the department’s Web site.

