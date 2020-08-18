Advertisement

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic
Generic Wisconsin COVID-19 graphic(MGN)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Since Monday, Chippewa County has four new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings the total to 284.

The Chippewa County Department of Public Health says there is a decrease of 46 active cases.

Five people have been released from isolation.

There have been 63 new negative test results, for a total of 11,157.

One more person has been hospitalized.

The state data stands at 66,830 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 8,378 active cases,

There have been 1,075,397 negative test results.

1,062 people have died.

