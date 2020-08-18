Chippewa County warns of potential COVID-19 exposure at bar

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Department of Public Health is warning the public of a potential COVID-19 exposure at a local bar.

Health officials say the Ritz On The River had a potential exposure on Aug. 13.

The department says if you were there that day and are now experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

