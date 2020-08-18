Advertisement

Eau Claire Pizza Hut’s set stay open as nearly 300 dine-in locations close

None of the Eau Claire locations are set to close.
None of the Eau Claire locations are set to close.
By Molly Gardner
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Over 300 Pizza Hut's will be closing across the United States, but all three in Eau Claire are not scheduled to close.

The Pizza Hut's in town are locally owned and operated which is why they will not be closing anytime soon.

Director of Operations Evan Brown says, "We have no plans to exit the area by any means so we're here to stay, we've been here for over 40 years."

All three locations are open for carry out or delivery.

Two of the three locations also have their dining rooms open if you want to go inside to grab the pizza.

If you don’t feel comfortable going inside, they will deliver it to your car.

