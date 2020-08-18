Advertisement

Eau Claire school board meets for final time before school year

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - School starts in just two weeks for many students.

Monday night, the Eau Claire school board met for the final time before classes begin.

The board meeting was the final chance for district staff to show the board the plans heading into an unprecedented school year.

The meeting included some finalized details and updates on how procedures and protocols will work this year.

Everything from virtual learning, to cleaning of district buildings, to how the air circulation in the buildings will work.

The board heard from members of the reopening schools task force in the district.

This year includes an all virtual option for students, which will include the hiring of new staff for those roles and a schedule similar to an in-person schedule that was released.

On Saturday, ECASD announced it was going with the WIAA's alternative sports schedule, which meant postponing the fall sports season which was scheduled to start today for some sports.

“It would have been very difficult to compete in certain sports in the fall due to the impact of our current Eau Claire City-County Health Orders and social distancing requirements regardless of the risk status of the sport, and we will follow those rules and orders. We wanted to ensure that we had the most recent and up to date trends and information from Eau Claire City-County Health as well as give the best chance to our programs and families to prepare and compete if there were a change in the order,” said Superintendent Michael Johnson.

The school board also narrowing the definition of face coverings.

Those will be required for all students, staff, and visitors on district property.

Face coverings not allowed by the district include face shields, bandanas, mesh masks, masks with holes or openings, or masks with vents.

