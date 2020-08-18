Forensic Audit resolution heading to full county board

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee passed a resolution today authorizing a forensic audit of the county's Department of Human Services.

As we have reported, two Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors are asking for up to $100,000 dollars for the audit of the department.

The investigation comes after a string of thefts from previous DHS employees and fiscal reporting errors.

According to the resolution, the department has been $7.5 million over budget the last three years.

The resolution next moves on to the full county board Tuesday.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

