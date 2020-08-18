Advertisement

Forensic Audit resolution heading to full county board

The Eau Claire County Department of Human Services is under investigation after recent accounting errors and thefts within the department.
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee passed a resolution today authorizing a forensic audit of the county's Department of Human Services.

As we have reported, two Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors are asking for up to $100,000 dollars for the audit of the department.

The investigation comes after a string of thefts from previous DHS employees and fiscal reporting errors.

According to the resolution, the department has been $7.5 million over budget the last three years.

The resolution next moves on to the full county board Tuesday.

That meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

