Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse staying open this fall

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Several user organizations are getting ready to lace up their skates and head back to a local ice arena this fall.

Green Island will continue to operate after being in danger of shutting down.

Back in January, La Crosse Parks and Recreation announced plans to remove the ice from Green Island Ice Arena

The facility, which is home to several organizations, was in need of new management.

Now, one of the larger user groups has stepped forward.

River City Youth Hockey Association has agreed to be a third-party manager of the Green Island Ice Arena for six months starting in October.

The association says a lot of responsibilities and cost comes with managing a facility this size.

“We’re going to be in charge of the whole rink. Financially, we’re going to be paying the utilities and the labor costs and the insurance,” said Matt Hansen, the River City Youth Hockey Association president.

Hansen estimates it will cost around $150,000 to run the arena during the six-month contract.

For the organization, it's especially important to keep winter recreation in the cold weather climate community.

Parks and recreation had managed the facility the past two years.

“We like to bring in groups that can make some of these operations a little easier on the city and take a little bit off of the tax burden here,” said Jared Flick, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation supervisor. “They are a group that’s been down here at the rink for 30 plus years, they’ve seen [how it operates.]”

The youth hockey league has tripled in the last five years, now with 97 skaters.

Flick said the department wanted the hockey association to understand the full scope of managing the facility.

Both groups hope to form a partnership to continue the contract past the initial six months.

“We just want to survive this year and then the plan is just to continually grow with sponsorships and fundraising and get to a point where we might be able to offer a 12-month opportunity,” Hansen said.

“We’re glad they stepped up, especially right now it’s not the greatest time to be taking over the operation of an ice arena,” Flick added. “We are here to help them and guide them through the process.”

River City Youth Hockey is in contact with the county health department to ensure all activities at the arena are done safely this fall.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.