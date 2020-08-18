Advertisement

Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse staying open this fall

Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse will welcome back skaters in October after new management stepped forward.
Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse will welcome back skaters in October after new management stepped forward.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

Several user organizations are getting ready to lace up their skates and head back to a local ice arena this fall.

Green Island will continue to operate after being in danger of shutting down.

Back in January, La Crosse Parks and Recreation announced plans to remove the ice from Green Island Ice Arena

The facility, which is home to several organizations, was in need of new management.

Now, one of the larger user groups has stepped forward.

River City Youth Hockey Association has agreed to be a third-party manager of the Green Island Ice Arena for six months starting in October. 

The association says a lot of responsibilities and cost comes with managing a facility this size.

“We’re going to be in charge of the whole rink. Financially, we’re going to be paying the utilities and the labor costs and the insurance,” said Matt Hansen, the River City Youth Hockey Association president. 

Hansen estimates it will cost around $150,000 to run the arena during the six-month contract.

For the organization, it's especially important to keep winter recreation in the cold weather climate community.

Parks and recreation had managed the facility the past two years.

“We like to bring in groups that can make some of these operations a little easier on the city and take a little bit off of the tax burden here,” said Jared Flick, the La Crosse Parks and Recreation supervisor. “They are a group that’s been down here at the rink for 30 plus years, they’ve seen [how it operates.]”

The youth hockey league has tripled in the last five years, now with 97 skaters.

Flick said the department wanted the hockey association to understand the full scope of managing the facility.

Both groups hope to form a partnership to continue the contract past the initial six months.

“We just want to survive this year and then the plan is just to continually grow with sponsorships and fundraising and get to a point where we might be able to offer a 12-month opportunity,” Hansen said.

“We’re glad they stepped up, especially right now it’s not the greatest time to be taking over the operation of an ice arena,” Flick added. “We are here to help them and guide them through the process.”

River City Youth Hockey is in contact with the county health department to ensure all activities at the arena are done safely this fall.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vucevic, Magic upset top-seeded Bucks in series opener

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
Nikola Vucevic scored a playoff career-high 35 points and had 14 rebounds, and the Orlando Magic stunned the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 122-110 in the opener of their best-of-seven playoff series.

School's In Session

Area YMCA providing free school day care during virtual learning

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
The YMCA, which is a licensed childcare provider, will be utilizing all elementary schools in La Crosse, Onalaska, and Holmen for the program staffed with YMCA and district employees.

News

School's In Session: Finding the Right Tutor

Updated: 1 hour ago
AT SIX: School's In Session: Finding the Right Tutor

News

School's In Session: Day Care Options

Updated: 1 hour ago
School's In Session: Day Care Options

Latest News

News

School's In Session: Altoona Railroaders Return-To-School Plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
School's In Session: Altoona Railroaders Return-To-School Plan

News

One-On-One with V.P. Mike Pence

Updated: 1 hours ago
One-On-One with V.P. Mike Pence

News

UW System President Proposes Budget Increase

Updated: 1 hours ago
UW System President Proposes Budget Increase

School's In Session

How to find the right tutor

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
There are plenty of local tutoring options available, but how do you know which one is the right one for your child?

News

Chippewa County updates COVID-19 numbers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Since Monday, Chippewa County has four new confirmed COVID-19 cases. This brings the total to 284.

News

Lions Clubs provide check dedicated for PPE for healthcare workers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jesse Horne
The money came from a COVID-19 relief grant, aimed at helping local health care workers.