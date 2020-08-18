How to find the right tutor

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With school starting up again soon, some children may need a little extra help catching up from virtual learning in the spring, or help navigating classes in the hybrid model most schools will be using this fall.

There are plenty of local tutoring options available, but how do you know which one is the right one for your child?

“You want to do your research,” says President and CEO of Better Business Bureau Wisconsin Jim Temmer. “You want to find out what it is you want, you want to look at your parameters and as you’re going through the process.”

Temmer says to include your child when choosing a tutor.

“It is really important to keep your children involved in this process because as you are looking to hire a tutor, that is the most important relationship between your child and that tutor,” he says.

According to Prevea Health Behavioral Care Counselor, Jeni Gronemus, falling behind in school can be very hard on a child.

“There may be anxiety already present that may be impacted by falling behind and increasing the severity of that anxiety but I also think behavioral issues may come into play,” she says.

Kayann Bock with Sylvan Learning Center in Eau Claire knows from experience what happens when a child struggles in school.

“Falling behind any time is a challenge for any student,” Bock says. “The services we offer at Sylvan Learning Centers is K-12 tutoring in really all subjects and we specialize in math, reading and study skills mostly.”

Along with Sylvan, there are also many freelance tutors in the area, like former teacher Heather Raymond.

“I am willing to help with essentially anything, but basically most of my experience is with elementary students,” Raymond says.

When it comes to cost, it depends on the child's needs.

“We have a wide range of pricing on our programs but from anywhere from as low as $21 per session up to $55 and then we do have flexible monthly payment plans,” Bock says.

“Typically it is going to be $30 an hour, if it is going to be virtual meeting it is going to be a little less,” Raymond says.

If you think tutoring is not the right approach for your child, Gronemus says there are other ways to help.

“Helping them build their confidence using positive self talk, encouraging them and believing in them and helping to do the things for themselves,” she says.

