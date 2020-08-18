Lions Clubs provide check dedicated for PPE for healthcare workers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Tuesday, members of the local district chapter of Lions Clubs International presented a check for $10,000 to Marshfield Clinic Health System to purchase personal protective equipment for its clinics.

The money came from a COVID-19 relief grant, aimed at helping local health care workers.

Lions Clubs past District Governor Stacey Nesseth says the grant money shows the organization’s commitment to the fight against the virus.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.