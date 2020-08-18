Mabel Tainter hires new director of operations

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Mabel Tainter has hired a new director of operations, Lucas Chase.

The Mabel Tainter says Chase is a Menomonie native and recently served as the programming chair for the theater. He has also been a board member since 2018.

Chase started his new role on Monday, Aug, 17 and will be training the outgoing executive director, Jeff McSweeny, whose last day is Friday, Aug. 21.

