Some Eau Claire County facilities closed for furlough days starting Aug. 21

(WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 18, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire County will be closing county facilities and functions except for law enforcement, the airport and 24-hour operations for six days in 2020. The Meals on Wheels program will also continue to run during the closure.

In July, the Board of Supervisors approved six days of closure for furlough without pay for employees on those days.

The six days are as follows:

Friday, August 21, 2020

Friday, September 18, 2020

Friday, October 16, 2020

Friday, November 13, 2020

Friday, December 18, 2020

