Advertisement

Wisconsin removed from Chicago’s quarantine list

Wisconsin actually fell below the limit last week, but city health officials waited a week before removing the state.
Chicago skyline
Chicago skyline(Romain Pontida / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s presence on Chicago’s list of states covered by its quarantine order didn’t last much longer than the length of time visitors from the Badger State were required to isolate themselves when they arrived in the Windy City.

On Tuesday, Wisconsin was removed from the list of states affected by the city’s travel order. The state was added three weeks ago, on July 28, when its 7-day rolling average of new cases per day fell under 15 positive tests per 100,000 residents. Currently, Chicago’s quarantine list shows Wisconsin in the 10-15 cases per day range.

Wisconsin actually fell below the limit last week, but city health officials waited a week, as per its policy, before removing the state.

Under the order, travelers coming from states with high rates of COVID-19 transmission or residents returning from those states must self-quarantine for two weeks - or their entire stay in the city, whichever is less. There are some exceptions, for example, for people who are heading to O’Hare or Midway airports. Click here for the full Emergency Travel Order, including exceptions.

According to the city website, officials assess the case rate for all states on Tuesdays and make their determination of which states will be covered by the order. That list then goes into effect that Friday.

The states of Iowa and Kansas were re-added to the list, which goes into effect on Friday. Arizona and North Carolina have fallen under the cap this week and could be removed next week.

The other states affected by the quarantine order are: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

President Trump signs only a portion of Iowa’s disaster relief request

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump has signed only a portion of an emergency declaration to supply federal money to help Iowa recover from an unusual wind storm that struck a week ago.

News

Some Eau Claire County facilities closed for furlough days starting Aug. 21

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire County will be closing county facilities and functions except for law enforcement, the airport and 24-hour operations for six days in 2020.

News

SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (8/18/20)

Updated: 3 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Tuesday Weather (8/18/20)

Hello Wisconsin

Iowa storm bring major impact to Crop Progress Report

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

Latest News

News

Emergency Training At The CV Airport (8/18/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Emergency Training At The CV Airport (8/18/20)

News

Low-Risk High School Sports Start Practice (8/18/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
Low-Risk High School Sports Start Practice (8/18/20)

News

SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/18/20)

Updated: 5 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (8/18/20)

News

How to know if your child is ready to be home alone

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Amie Winters
Local resources are available to help families make the important decision about this transition.

News

Forensic Audit resolution heading to full county board

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
The Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee passed a resolution today authorizing a forensic audit of the county's Department of Human Services.

News

Eau Claire school board meets for final time before school year

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
School starts in just two weeks for many students.