Battle over the USPS brings comments from VP Pence & WI’s AG Kaul

USPS
USPS(WBAY)
By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. & MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - More than 615,000 absentee ballots were returned for Wisconsin’s partisan primary on August 11. With less than three months to go until the general election in November, greater attention is on voting by mail and the USPS.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced he’s halting some operational changes until after the November election. DeJoy says he would suspend his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence questioned the integrity of mail in voting.

WEAU’s Judy Clark spoke with the vice president in an exclusive interview. Pence took aim at those looking to make this a potential election-year issue.

"We're going to continue to stand strong for voter integrity, to protect the one-person-one-vote integrity in our system. Make no mistake about it, this manufactured controversy in Washington, D.C. over the postal service is just that. The post office has the resources they need today, and we're going to make sure that they continue to have all the resources they need to do the work they do for our country every day," said Vice President Pence.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is among nearly a dozen democratic state attorneys general filing legal action against the Trump administration in response to the postal service cutbacks.

While President Trump is calling the move politically motivated, Kaul says an increase in delays in mail delivery will almost certainly disenfranchise Wisconsin voters who choose to vote by mail in the November election.

“It’s critical that we avoid any disenfranchisement of voters. It’s a constitutional right that our voters have, and it’s how citizens voices are heard in a democracy. There’s been a very large shift to mail-in voting, in Wisconsin and around our country. Because of the pandemic, people have concerns about voting in person because in the primary election we just had we saw a very large amounts of mail-in voting,” said AG Kaul.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

