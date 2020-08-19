Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District releases “equity statement”

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has released an equity statement that reads as follows:

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District (CFAUSD) is keenly aware of the recent events in the United States and is deeply concerned about the consequences associated with those events. As our name implies, we need to immediately do more to truly unify our stakeholders to protect each and every student within our system to a greater degree; thus, improving upon society as a whole.

It is time for our District to address the issues associated with institutional racial and social inequities more fully. We acknowledge that these matters exist, and they require attention that will be difficult and challenging to work through; however, the time to act is now, and we pledge to do so. Our students of color and other disenfranchised/marginalized students deserve to feel safe and supported in their school community. We want to live and abide by the words we profess through CFAUSD’s mission, core values, mega result, and pillar statements. This means we will engage in specific actions aligned to our strategic planning efforts such as on-going professional development opportunities for staff to raise awareness of the challenges our students face in an ever-changing society. This includes the intentional vetting of curriculum resources and materials to ensure access and equity alignment that considers multiple perspectives, and student and family social, emotional, and behavioral supports.

We, as a public school district, are obligated, committed, and want to foster a safer and more inclusive learning and teaching environment for all people regardless of their personal situation. The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District understands and embraces the concepts of “We are all in this together,” and “We are stronger together.” To be together, we must work together.

To push forward, the CFAUSD Board of Education has created an Ad hoc Equity Committee to address those things necessary to improve the organization. With the Board’s establishment of the Ad hoc Equity Committee, it has set into motion efforts to effectively address those issues associated with racial and social inequities that persist in our school settings.

While the Ad hoc Equity Committee’s function will be to address any potential shortcomings within the Board’s current policies, sub-committees or working groups are being established to more assertively forward work that has begun in the District. We will be looking for ways to speed that work up to make situations for all of our students better sooner. We will focus on three areas in the first year: Staff Training, Reporting/Response Processes, and Student Mentoring with quarterly status or progress reports provided to the Board and stakeholders beginning in November 2020.

We thank you for your assistance in, understanding of, and patience with our organization as we look to making life better for all Chippewa Falls Unified School District students...it is the right thing to do.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.