Celebration of Life Center (CVCS)

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center

Address: 1717 Devney Dr, Altoona, WI 54720

Website: https://www.chippewavalleycremation.com/

About Us

Serving Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and West-Central Wisconsin

CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER OPEN !!!

Our commitment to our customers since we opened our doors in 2010 was and still is to always be the most affordable funeral service provider in the Chippewa Valley and surrounding counties. That is our pledge and we guarantee it. In May of 2018 we broke ground on our all new Celebration of Life Center which is located at 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. We like to think of it as a funeral home, that does not feel quite like a funeral home. We say that because our new facility features 24 foot high ceilings, large open spaces, state of the art lighting, and also state-of-the-art high-tech audio/video systems. We recently completed our new outdoor patio which features very comfortable outdoor seating for the families we serve and all of their guests. The patio can be transformed into an outdoor seating area for 75 people (theater style seating) for an outdoor service. In addition Chippewa Valley Cremation Services & Celebration of Life Center features full service meal/beverage catering (including alcohol). As of October 12, 2018, we are truly a one stop venue for everything from basic cremation services to traditional (casket) funerals to memorial/celebration of life services & events. Be sure to follow us on Facebook and watch our website for updates and stop in for a tour!

Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is a licensed funeral home serving Eau Claire, Clark, Chippewa, Dunn, Barron, Buffalo, Jackson, Marathon, Pepin, Pierce, Rusk, Sawyer, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, and Wood Counties and surrounding communities. Our concept is simple. We keep our overhead operating costs to a minimum to provide our customers with the best possible prices in the region. We provide the families we serve with only the services they want and need and do not charge a high overhead fee like many other Eau Claire funeral homes. We own & operate our own crematory in Altoona ensuring that your loved one stays in our care 100% of the time from the time of passing until the cremation process is complete.

All the Benefits of a Cremation Society

We are NOT the Cremation Society, nor is our establishment in anyway affiliated with them. However, we offer the same funeral and cremation services that they offer and are known for. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services is a licensed funeral home in the state of Wisconsin and we are honored to serve not only the Eau Claire area, but also all of West-Central Wisconsin. We are also licensed to practice in the state of Minnesota. In addition (as stated above) we have the largest gathering space in the Chippewa Valley that can be set up specifically to meet the needs of your family, no matter how large or small.