Advertisement

Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association announces Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners

New homes take center stage during the Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes.
New homes take center stage during the Chippewa Valley Parade of Homes. (WEAU)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association has announced the People’s Choice winners for the 2020 virtual Parade of Homes event.

The homes were ranked by the public who viewed the homes.

Winners are:

Category I (Under $275,000): C&M Home Builders & Real Estate – House #2: 1308 Saint Andrews Drive, Altoona

Located in the expanded Hillcrest Development, this 2,776 square foot home featured a covered porch, covered back patio, custom-built cabinetry, and white painted doors and trim.

· Category II ($275,000 – 449, 999): C&M Home Builders & Real Estate – House #7: 4775 South Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire

This 2,018 square foot home is situated with an expansive hilltop view. It features black and white two-toned cabinetry with back lit glass doors, Midcentury Modern lighting, large screened porch with outdoor fireplace, custom desk nook, and brass and bronze two-tone hardware.

· Category III ($450,000 – 700,000): Barber Builders, LLC – House #16: 6258 Whitetail Drive, Eau Claire

A first-time Parade of Homes Builder, this home boasts 4,437 square feet with a variety of custom touches including: formal dining room with triple tray ceiling, reclaimed barn wood beams in the great room, private master suite deck, theatre, four seasons jacuzzi room with reclaimed barn wood walls and a garage door access to the outdoor patio.

· Category IV (Over $850,000): Storybook Custom Homes LLC – House #20: S4458 Bartusch Road, Eau Claire

The largest home in the Parade of Homes, this 6,200 square foot house showcases a unique blend of modern and traditional style. From the wine cellar to the sunken theater, this home has a variety of unique touches. Some features include: creative use of reclaimed beams, moonbeam stairway, extensive custom cabinetry, fir ceilings, steam shower and large paver patio.

· Category V (Remodels): Gray Area Interiors – House #B: 3212 3rd Street, Eau Claire

This home was in need of an updated and reworked kitchen to make better use of the space. This remodeling project featured a revision of the existing floor plan to create an eat-in kitchen, re-purposing the old dining room for additional storage, white cabinets with white quartz countertops, a blue island with butcher block countertop, an oversize peninsula for ample storage, and updated lighting.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County has seen 40 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday.

Hello Wisconsin

Jacob’s Jackets hosts life jacket giveaway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
During their first large scale, give away event, they plan to hand out nearly 200 lifejackets.

Hello Wisconsin

Trade meeting between U.S. and China called off

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

News

No vote by Eau Claire Co. Board of Supervisors on forensic audit resolution

Updated: 13 hours ago
During Tuesday’s full board meeting, the resolution was referred to the Committee on Administration.

News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Local Groups Step in to Save Green Island Ice Arena

Updated: 13 hours ago
Local Groups Step in to Save Green Island Ice Arena

News

Wisconsin colleges tackle student compliance, in light of campus outbreaks across nation

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans.

News

UW System Interim President announces new budget proposal for 2021-23

Updated: 14 hours ago
The UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson announces his budget proposal for the next three years.