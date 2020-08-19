Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association announces Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association has announced the People’s Choice winners for the 2020 virtual Parade of Homes event.

The homes were ranked by the public who viewed the homes.

Winners are:

Category I (Under $275,000): C&M Home Builders & Real Estate – House #2: 1308 Saint Andrews Drive, Altoona

Located in the expanded Hillcrest Development, this 2,776 square foot home featured a covered porch, covered back patio, custom-built cabinetry, and white painted doors and trim.

· Category II ($275,000 – 449, 999): C&M Home Builders & Real Estate – House #7: 4775 South Oakwood Hills Parkway, Eau Claire

This 2,018 square foot home is situated with an expansive hilltop view. It features black and white two-toned cabinetry with back lit glass doors, Midcentury Modern lighting, large screened porch with outdoor fireplace, custom desk nook, and brass and bronze two-tone hardware.

· Category III ($450,000 – 700,000): Barber Builders, LLC – House #16: 6258 Whitetail Drive, Eau Claire

A first-time Parade of Homes Builder, this home boasts 4,437 square feet with a variety of custom touches including: formal dining room with triple tray ceiling, reclaimed barn wood beams in the great room, private master suite deck, theatre, four seasons jacuzzi room with reclaimed barn wood walls and a garage door access to the outdoor patio.

· Category IV (Over $850,000): Storybook Custom Homes LLC – House #20: S4458 Bartusch Road, Eau Claire

The largest home in the Parade of Homes, this 6,200 square foot house showcases a unique blend of modern and traditional style. From the wine cellar to the sunken theater, this home has a variety of unique touches. Some features include: creative use of reclaimed beams, moonbeam stairway, extensive custom cabinetry, fir ceilings, steam shower and large paver patio.

· Category V (Remodels): Gray Area Interiors – House #B: 3212 3rd Street, Eau Claire

This home was in need of an updated and reworked kitchen to make better use of the space. This remodeling project featured a revision of the existing floor plan to create an eat-in kitchen, re-purposing the old dining room for additional storage, white cabinets with white quartz countertops, a blue island with butcher block countertop, an oversize peninsula for ample storage, and updated lighting.

