Concerns over COVID-19 and the flu this fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, between 24,000 and 62,000 Americans died from the flu last season.

Around 500,000 thousand people were hospitalized.

With another flu season quickly approaching, health officials are concerned how it will be combined with COVID-19.

A warning last week from CDC Director Robert Redfield.

"This could be the worst fall from a public health perspective we've ever had," he said.

It comes as flu season quickly approaches, one which concerns health professionals like HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Infection Prevention Registered Nurse Lori Van Damme.

“There is a chance that you can have COVID and influenza together. That is a coexisting condition that can happen. So because COVID can be so hard initially on your body we want to try to prevent as much other illnesses,” she explained.

Both the flu and coronavirus are respiratory illnesses which can lead to hospitalization or even death.

With the chance of getting both at the same time, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says it's more important than ever for people to get their flu shots this year.

“We want this particularly during COVID-19 because every year we have people in the hospital with influenza. Overwhelming our system with both influenza and COVID-19 at the same time will be an enormous challenge nationally. It’s something that we are working hard to prevent,” said Giese.

Van Damme says the only sure fire way to know if you have one or the other is to get tested.

“It’s really hard to tell the difference, they have very similar presentations. You’re going to have a headache, maybe a runny nose; that can be both. So what we are recommending is, really the only truly way if you really want to know the difference is you would need to be tested,” said Van Damme.

Just like in preventing the spread of COVID-19, Van Damme says frequent hand washing and social distancing are the best tools to keeping yourself safe from the flu.

Health experts recommend getting a flu vaccine in late September or early October.

