Advertisement

Department of Health Services releases school guidance to assist local and tribal health departments

(NBC15)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (RELEASE) -The upcoming start of the 2020-2021 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic brings a unique set of challenges to Wisconsin school districts and local and tribal health departments. Ensuring the safety of Wisconsin students is key to furthering their education, which is why today DHS is building on Education Forward and Reopening School Buildings Risk Assessment Tool documents that were released in June by releasing Guidelines for the Prevention, Investigation, and Control of COVID-19 Outbreaks in K-12 Schools in Wisconsin.

“I always say what’s best for our kids is what’s best for our state, and nothing is more important than the education and future of our kids,” said Governor Tony Evers. “Education, health, and safety all go hand-in-hand, and that is why this pandemic has made school this fall such a complicated issue. Whether it’s in-person instruction or virtual learning, we know it’s going to be a difficult start to the school year, and we’re going to have to keep working together to figure out how to best serve our kids.”

School district leaders across the state have been consulting with their local and tribal health departments and making difficult decisions as they balance virus mitigation measures with the need for quality instruction, access to technology and the internet, and the challenge of connecting students and families with needed resources like food, special education services, and mental health services. The newly released guidelines focus on containing the virus by providing a resource for local and tribal health departments as they investigate and control cases and outbreaks in schools within their jurisdictions.

“We know that this virus is highly transmissible, and that we have high levels of COVID-19 activity across the state,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We developed this guidance because we want local and tribal health departments to be prepared so that, when outbreaks occur, they can act quickly to address cases and prevent further spread.”

The guidelines released today outline preventive measures, including information on best practices for wearing face coverings and cohorting students, and detail how to effectively detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school. Key guidelines include instructions for school staff in identifying cases and close contacts among students, considerations when it comes to contact tracing, and isolation and quarantine practices for infected or exposed students and staff.

In addition to this written guidance, DHS Public Health experts will work alongside local health departments to provide technical assistance to school districts, and DHS will continue to extend resources and assistance when an outbreak is identified.

“It is not possible to eliminate the risk of disease transmission, but schools can implement infection control measures to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 transmission in schools,” said Wisconsin’s Interim State Health Officer Stephanie Smiley. “Taking steps to minimize interactions closer than six feet and using face coverings to block respiratory droplets have been shown to be effective measures in preventing transmission in countries where in-person learning has been reinstated. When it comes to these recommendations, we are following the science, and we will continue to make sure our local and tribal health departments have the information they need to work effectively with school districts when outbreaks occur.”

For up-to-date information about Wisconsin’s COVID-19 response, visit the DHS COVID-19 webpage. We also encourage you to follow @DHSWI on Facebook and Twitter, or dhs.wi on Instagram for more information on COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin with 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
Wisconsin saw less than one-thousand new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day as 663 new positive results were reported on Wednesday.

News

Eau Claire County with 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
For the second consecutive day, Eau Claire County saw less than 10 new cases of COVID-19, with 6 positive results being reported on Wednesday.

News

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls saying they are the Clerk of Courts Office.

Coronavirus

Target sales surge as Americans lean on big box stores

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Target reported recorded-setting sales growth online and at established stores over the past three months, more evidence that big box retailers have become essential points of supply during the pandemic.

Latest News

News

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent.

News

Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association announces Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association has announced the People’s Choice winners for the 2020 virtual Parade of Homes event.

News

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 briefing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
Chippewa County has seen 40 new cases of COVID-19 since last Wednesday.

Hello Wisconsin

Jacob’s Jackets hosts life jacket giveaway

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
During their first large scale, give away event, they plan to hand out nearly 200 lifejackets.

Hello Wisconsin

Trade meeting between U.S. and China called off

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Bob Bosold joins Hello Wisconsin to talk about the latest agricultural headlines.

News

No vote by Eau Claire Co. Board of Supervisors on forensic audit resolution

Updated: 16 hours ago
During Tuesday’s full board meeting, the resolution was referred to the Committee on Administration.