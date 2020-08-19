Advertisement

Eau Claire County with 6 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

Eau Claire County Health Department
Eau Claire County Health Department(weau)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -For the second consecutive day, Eau Claire County saw less than 10 new cases of COVID-19, with 6 positive results being reported on Wednesday. The county saw 5 new cases on Tuesday. In all, there have been 679 total positive test results.

There were 185 negative tests results, bringing the total to 16,375. The recovered cases remain at 618, as do hospitalizations at 34 and the 4 deaths.

