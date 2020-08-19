Advertisement

Eau Claire woman charged with drug and gun crimes

Gavel on sounding block
Gavel on sounding block(Source: Gray News)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Diana Xiong, 31, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that she possessed a .25 caliber pistol on May 20, 2020, and that she distributed methamphetamine on May 28 and June 1, 2020.

If convicted, Xiong faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge, and 20 years on each of the drug charges.

The charges against her are the result of an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office; Menomonie Police Department; West Central Drug Task Force; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Brown County Drug Task Force; and St. Paul (Minnesota) Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus is handling the prosecution.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

News

ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

Updated: 6 minutes ago
ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

News

School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

Updated: 7 minutes ago
School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

News

Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

News

Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

Updated: 37 minutes ago
Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

Latest News

News

Eau Claire Transit release future transfer center site concept

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Transit says they are still working on breaking the new transfer center to the area.

News

Concerns over COVID-19 and the flu this fall

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Zach Prelutsky
With another flu season quickly approaching, health officials are concerned how it will be combined with COVID-19.

News

Pediatrician shares tips on getting kids to wear masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
If you have trouble getting your kids to put on a mask and keep it on, we have some tips to share from a local pediatrician.

School's In Session

ECASD updates parents on return to school plan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jonathan Fortier
The Eau Claire Area School District is sending letters to parents this week letting them know which days their children will be going to school under the new hybrid model.

News

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District releases “equity statement”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has released an equity statement