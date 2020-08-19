Eau Claire woman charged with drug and gun crimes

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE) -Diana Xiong, 31, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing methamphetamine.

The indictment alleges that she possessed a .25 caliber pistol on May 20, 2020, and that she distributed methamphetamine on May 28 and June 1, 2020.

If convicted, Xiong faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge, and 20 years on each of the drug charges.

The charges against her are the result of an investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office; Menomonie Police Department; West Central Drug Task Force; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation; Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force; Brown County Drug Task Force; and St. Paul (Minnesota) Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus is handling the prosecution.

