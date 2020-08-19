Advertisement

ECASD updates parents on return to school plan

The Eau Claire Area School District is sending letters to parents this week letting them know which days their children will be going to school under the new hybrid model.
By Jonathan Fortier
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is sending letters to parents this week letting them know which days their children will be going to school under the new hybrid model.

Michelle Radtke with the school district says they are sending emails to more than 11,000 students, which caused some technical difficulties after sending about 8,000 letters Tuesday afternoon.

“We found out that Microsoft has a safety feature in there that you can only send 10,000 messages a day, and so our emails were stopped at 8,886,” Radtke says. “That left about another 10,000 to send out this morning.”

As of this afternoon, most of the letters have been sent.

Children were placed in 3 different "cohorts". A Monday/Tuesday group, Thursday/Friday group, and a group that will go to school on all 4 days.

Radtke says they are not taking requests to have children switch to a different cohort.

“We want to make sure our cohorts stay balanced and equitable and when we change one that changes all the siblings and then that changes all of our schedules in all of our schools,” she says.

Radtke says while this may be challenging for some families, it is all part of the district’s plan to make sure all staff and students are safe when they return to school.

