Gloss Beautique (Morning Connection)

Gloss Beautique

Address: 3311 Golf Rd, Eau Claire, WI 54701

Website: https://www.glossbeautique.com/

About Us:

WELCOME TO GLOSS, YOUR DESTINATION FOR LUXURY BEAUTY SERVICES IN WESTERN WISCONSIN. WE HAVE LOCATIONS IN BOTH EAU CLAIRE AND RICE LAKE WISCONSIN.

WE SPECIALIZE IN CERTIFIED EYELASH EXTENSIONS, LASH LIFT AND TINTS, PROFESSIONAL TEETH WHITENING, PERMANENT MAKEUP, LASH EDUCATION AND BRIDAL HAIR AND MAKEUP.

GLOSS BEAUTIQUE IS THE AREAS LEADER IN LUXURY SERVICES. WE STRIVE TO HOLD THE HIGHEST QUALIFICATIONS ACCESSIBLE IN OUR INDUSTRY.

EXCLUSIVE TO WISCONSIN, GLOSS IS A BELLA LASH CERTIFIED ACADEMY. CHRISTA, THE OWNER IS A CERTIFIED MASTER EDUCATOR. WE USE BELLA LASH PRODUCTS, AND SELL ALL AFTERCARE PRODUCTS.

WE HAVE OUR OWN HIGH DEFINITION MAKEUP LINE, GLOSS MAKEUP. THIS ALLOWS US TO PROVIDE MAKEUP LESSONS, WHICH EDUCATE OUR CLIENTS ON HOW TO SHAPE THEIR FACE, THE NEWEST MAKEUP TRENDS, OR BACK TO THE BASICS.

WE PRIDE OURSELVES IN UPHOLDING THE HIGHEST STANDARDS IN QUALITY AND PROFESSIONALISM, WHILE REMAINING FOCUSED ON THE INTEGRITY AND COMPASSION WITHIN THIS INDUSTRY.