Jacob’s Jackets hosts life jacket giveaway

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Just in time for the Labor Day holiday, Jacob's Jackets is giving away free life jackets to kids. On Wednesday afternoon you can stop by to pick up a free life jacket or make a donation to keep kids safe on the water this summer.

After losing his best friend at four-years-old in a drowning in Lake Altoona, Jacob Krager, made it his mission to save others from the same tragic death.

6 years later, the now 11 year old is still working to promote swim safety in the Chippewa Valley. Jacob's Jackets started to make sure everyone has access to a life jacket before heading out on the water.

Since 2014, the group has handed out more than 5,000 life jackets to the community and it’s just the beginning. During their first large scale, give away event, they plan to hand out nearly 200 life jackets. Due to COVID safety protocol, they will not be able to try on life jackets so make sure any parents know their child’s weight so they get the proper size.

The group will be at Morrie’s Mazda from 3-7 p.m. to hand out life jackets. They will also be accepting donations of new life jackets, gently used or any monetary donations to keep purchasing life jackets.

Visit Jacob's Jacket's Facebook Page.

