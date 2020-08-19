No vote by Eau Claire Co. Board of Supervisors on forensic audit resolution

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The full Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors did not take a vote Tuesday night on a resolution authorizing a forensic audit of the county’s Department of Human Services.

Two Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors are asking for up to $100,000 dollars for the audit of the department. This comes after a string of thefts from previous DHS employees and fiscal reporting errors.

Monday night, the Eau Claire County Finance and Budget Committee passed the resolution, sending it to the full board.

During Tuesday’s full board meeting, the resolution was referred to the Committee on Administration.

