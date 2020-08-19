Advertisement

Pediatrician shares tips on getting kids to wear masks

By Jonathan Fortier
Aug. 19, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you have trouble getting your kids to put on a mask and keep it on, we have some tips to share.

Prevea health pediatrician, Naghma Husain, says you should have a conversation with your kids about the importance of masks, including why they need to wear them.

If your child finds the mask uncomfortable, she recommends practicing by putting it on a stuffed animal. 

Another recommendation is letting your child decorate the mask, this might help your child be more excited about wearing it.

“They can go pick out a mask, there are so many people making masks,” Husain says. “It should fit them properly so they are not constantly adjusting it. It should be something they can put on easily and take off easily.”

Husain also says parents should lead by example, if parents are wearing a mask more often, kids are more likely to wear one as well.

“Kids are very adaptable, so it would be a good thing if the parents are also showing that this is a good reason for wearing masks,” she says. “If the parents are worried or negative about it then of course those feelings transmit on to their children.”

