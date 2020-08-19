Pepin County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls

PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Pepin County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls saying they are the Clerk of Courts Office.

Officials say the scammers told parties involved that they had a warrant out for their arrest and that they owed the county money.

Pepin County Sheriff says the Clerk of Courts will never ask for personal banking, social security or other private information.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.