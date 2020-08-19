UW System Interim President announces new budget proposal for 2021-23

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW System Interim President Tommy Thompson announced his budget proposal for the next three years that would cost nearly $97 million dollars more than the last.

The former governor has laid out a 10-point initiative for the system including supporting the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin, several financial programs for students and helping further online learning during the pandemic.

Thompson says the investment in the system would be a benefit for the entire state.

“What I’m telling people in the state of Wisconsin is the University of Wisconsin is a tremendous investment, it’s a tremendous buy but what I want to do is grow the university and make it even stronger, better and be able to be the economic powerhouse that it can be,” he said.

The Board of Regents meets this Thursday to vote on the proposal.

