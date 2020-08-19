Varsho discusses start of MLB career in exclusive interview

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) -Marshfield native Daulton Varsho was at the Arizona Diamondbacks alternate training site a few weeks ago when the team met at the end of a workout. The catcher and outfielder thought it was about new COVID protocols.

Instead, he received the news he'd been waiting on his whole life.

“It really came out of nowhere,” said Varsho. “Like I didn’t know it was going to happen, and it kind of caught me off guard, and it was really cool. "

“My wife Kay and my daughter Taylor were all home and he told me he’s going to the big leagues,” said Gary Varsho, Daulton’s father and a former MLB player himself. “It was very, very exciting at the house, it was like a celebration.”

Even more memorable than the call up? Was the first hit, which for Daulton was a ninth inning double this past Sunday in San Diego off Tim Hill.

“It was kind of nice just to get it done with,” said Daulton. “Because now it’s just about winning and kind of like helping the team, less than pressing and trying to get your first hit in the big leagues.”

“I think that was more emotional for all of us here that he could get on the board,” said Gary.

The unfortunate reality of making your big-league debut in the midst of a pandemic, is that for now, the Varsho family can only watch from afar.

“A lot of guys were talking to me on the bench about it,” said Daulton. “How like it kind of sucks because it’s a cool moment and it’s a once in a lifetime experience to have your family come and be able to see your first game.”

“Yeah it does stink that you can’t be there for his debut, but we’ll make it work down the road,” said Gary. “We’re just excited that he has this opportunity.”

The D-Backs top prospect has had 10 plate appearances since being called up. Seeing sporadic playing time is a change for him, but one that he's embracing.

“Being able to come off the bench has kind of been fun just because of the fact that I have this one at bat, and it’s very meaningful, and I have to make the most out of it,” Daulton says.

It's not just Daulton who's adjusting, proud papa is still getting used to games starting two time zones away.

“I did fall asleep a couple of times,” said Gary. “My eyes got pretty heavy trying to stay awake.”

