Wisconsin colleges tackle student compliance, in light of campus outbreaks across nation

By Michelle Baik
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans.

Tuesday, the University of Notre Dame announced it will cancel in-person classes for two weeks, following a spike in cases. This follows the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill switching to remote learning for the same reason. UNC says it found clusters in dorms and a fraternity house.

“I think outbreaks like we saw at UNC are completely possible, really, at any campus,” Jeff Pothoff, UW Health’s chief quality officer, said. As reopen plans inch towards reality, he said students are the “wild cards.”

“I don’t want to discredit our young adults,” Dr. Pothoff said. “I want to give them the benefit of the doubt and say that they’re going to be able to do what they need to do. But I really don’t know. I don’t feel confident either way on whether this is going to work out.”

Meanwhile, Seva Poitevin, a rising senior at Beloit College, said she feels confident in her peers’ “capability” to follow the plan. Students like Poitevin have already moved into dorms, anticipating a Sept. 1 start to their semester.

She described, “For the first few days-- very weird. It felt wrong. It felt illegal. It felt like we shouldn’t be here, but once we realized that as long as we’re safe on campus, as long as we’re mindful, as long as we’re taking care of ourselves, that it’s okay.”

Poitevin joined a working group with the Beloit Student Government to create a 20-page list of “behavioral expectations” for the student body. It addresses different aspects of campus life. A “Greek Life” section addresses parties, saying, “All open parties will take place outside in a location recommended by the school and have to be registered with the school.” It continues to say, “Cloth face coverings are required. Sharing drinks is prohibited. Cups will not be reused.”

“The school understands that we are still in college,” Poitevin said. “People are going to still spend time with their friends. We haven’t seen each other in so long. It’s still college. You’re still 20. You’re still 21.”

As Edgewood College prepares for in-person classes with an option for remote learning, spokesperson Ed Taylor said administrators are working to minimize the risk of an outbreak. He explained that several rooms on campus will be used to quarantine, should they be needed.

Heather Harbach, the vice president for student development, has already started to enforce different policies on campus, such as a physical distancing requirement at all times, inside and outside. Harbach described a “no-shame” campus culture as her tactic for compliance.

She said enforcement should come from “a lens of care and support.”

“Honestly,” she said, “they may have made a mistake.”

“We do have administrators putting together plans, some very robust plans,” Dr. Pothoff said. “Frequent testing, ability to isolate, quarantine, small class sizes, sanitation-- all the things that we want to see. On paper those plans look great, but the piece of the puzzle that all this relies on is the personal responsibility of the students.”

Undergraduate classes at Edgewood begin Wednesday.

