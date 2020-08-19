Wisconsin with 663 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin saw less than one-thousand new cases of COVID-19 for the fifth consecutive day as 663 new positive results were reported on Wednesday. There were 8,766 negative test results. 8 new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,060 in the state.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin reported 634 new cases and 455 on Monday. The recovery rate in the state remains 86%.

