2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise available online

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Oktoberfest in the Coulee region will not happen this year but 2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise will still be available to buy online.

Starting on August 20th through September 6th, 2020 buttons, crew neck sweatshirts, hoodie sweatshirts, long sleeve shirts, t-shirts, and face/neck gaiters will all be available online only to pre-order at oktoberfestusa.com. Half of the proceeds will be given to local non-profit organizations.

These items will be shipped to customers or available for local pick-up the week of September 21st at the Monogram Company during business hours located at 515 Division St, La Crosse, WI 54601.

