Cadott man charged with hit and run in Chippewa County

Joseph Walters has been charged in Chippewa County.
Joseph Walters has been charged in Chippewa County.
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Cadott man has been charged in Chippewa County court with hit and run and other felonies.

Court records show Joseph Walters, 41, has been charged with hit and run- involving great bodily harm, 5th OWI, operating with PAC- 5th, operating while revoked and ignition interlock device tampering/failure to install.

The criminal complaint says Chippewa Falls Police were dispatched to CTY TK I and State Highway 178 for a two vehicle crash with injury.

Witnesses told officials that one of the vehicles had fled. Law enforcement were able to identify the driver as Walters. When asked about the crash he had no idea what officers were talking about saying, “What crash?”.

Walter’s preliminary breath test read at 0.33.

