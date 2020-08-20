Advertisement

Community members in Chippewa County celebrate farmers

Drive-thru dairy dinner
Drive-thru dairy dinner(WEAU)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Chippewa County took time to celebrate farmers Wednesday.

The 50th Annual Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer Appreciation Dinner took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Wednesday’s event replaced the June Dairy Day Dinner, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The usual sit-down dinner became a drive-thru event.

More than 50 local farmers and 50 volunteers came together for the dairy-filled event, including the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes.

"This just shows our support and this is such a different year and I think it's awesome to get out here and support farmers, buy Wisconsin products because our products that are farmer produced is really what drives our economy and our community strength," said Nunes

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hopes next year it can gather for the usual June dinner.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for witness to fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The sheriff's office wants to speak to a witness driving a blue, Ford tractor.

School's In Session

New CFAUSD superintendent shares the district’s reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Jeff Holmes took over as superintendent in July.

School's In Session

Area schools implementing new cleaning protocols to mitigate COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Planning has been in the works to be prepared for the return to school for months.

News

Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Latest News

News

ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

News

School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

News

Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

News

Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

News

Eau Claire Transit releases future transfer center site concept

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Transit says they are still working on breaking the new transfer center to the area.

News

Eau Claire woman charged with drug and gun crimes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Diana Xiong, 31, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing methamphetamine.