Community members in Chippewa County celebrate farmers

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Community members in Chippewa County took time to celebrate farmers Wednesday.

The 50th Annual Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer Appreciation Dinner took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

Wednesday’s event replaced the June Dairy Day Dinner, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19. The usual sit-down dinner became a drive-thru event.

More than 50 local farmers and 50 volunteers came together for the dairy-filled event, including the 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes.

"This just shows our support and this is such a different year and I think it's awesome to get out here and support farmers, buy Wisconsin products because our products that are farmer produced is really what drives our economy and our community strength," said Nunes

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce hopes next year it can gather for the usual June dinner.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.