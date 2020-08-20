Advertisement

Coronavirus cases at Green Bay prison reach 57

By AP
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) -- State officials say 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections says all of the prisoners who have tested positive are being isolated and anyone who was exposed is being quarantined. All inmates and staff at the prison are in the process of being tested for COVID-19 with the help of the National Guard. Three staff members are among the 57 positive cases.

Corrections officials completed a mass testing of inmates and staff at each of its 37 prison facilities at the end of July and just nine people tested positive.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa County has a total of 291 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of six since yesterday. All six have been released from isolation and no cases are currently active.

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Department warns of more potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of three more potential COVID-19 exposures.

News

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops, still double last year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By AP
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.6% in June to 7% in July, far below the national rate as the state and country continue to reel from massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By AP
Police in Madison have arrested a third teenager in connection with an 11-year-old girl’s shooting death.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops, still double last year

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By AP
Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped from 8.6% in June to 7% in July, far below the national rate as the state and country continue to reel from massive job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By AP
Police in Madison have arrested a third teenager in connection with an 11-year-old girl’s shooting death.

News

No injuries reported after Dunn County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
No injuries were reported after a crash happened in Dunn County, along I-94 at milemarker 53.

News

Officials release name of victim in Monroe County fatal crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victim and the involved driver who were a fatal crash.

News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held in Boyceville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be held in Boyceville on Monday, Aug. 24.

News

SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (8/20/20)

Updated: 6 hours ago
SkyWarn 13 Thursday Weather (8/20/20)