Drive-thru COVID-19 testing to be held in Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - A drive-thru COVID-19 testing site will be held in Boyceville on Monday, Aug. 24.

The Dunn County Health Department said the Wisconsin National Guard will also help out at the event that is set to be held at Tiffany Creek Elementary School.

People are encouraged to register online as the event will run from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. or until testing kits run out. After you register, you will be given a QR code for the event. If you are not able to register before, a member of the National Guard will help you at the event.

Testing through this collection site will be free of cost. Results will be given in roughly three to four days though on online portal for negative results and through a phone call for positive results.

Any Wisconsin resident that is five-years or older with COVID-19 symptoms are eligible for a test.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.