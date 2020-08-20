Eau Claire City-County Health Department warns of more potential COVID-19 exposures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of three more potential COVID-19 exposures.

They are as follows:

Half Moon Beach on Monday, August 17th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm

The Depot on Monday, August 17th from 7:00pm – 12:00am.

Scooter’s Bar on the following dates: Friday, August 14th from 10:00pm- 2:00am; Saturday, August 15th from 10:00pm- 2:30am; Sunday, August 16th from 10:00pm- 2:00am; and Tuesday, August 18th from 12:00am- 2:00am

The health department says if you were at these places during the listed times and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is alerting the public of potential COVID-19 exposure at three Eau Claire... Posted by Eau Claire City-County Health Department on Thursday, August 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.