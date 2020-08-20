Eau Claire City-County Health Department warns of more potential COVID-19 exposures
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of three more potential COVID-19 exposures.
They are as follows:
Half Moon Beach on Monday, August 17th from 4:00pm – 7:00pm
The Depot on Monday, August 17th from 7:00pm – 12:00am.
Scooter’s Bar on the following dates: Friday, August 14th from 10:00pm- 2:00am; Saturday, August 15th from 10:00pm- 2:30am; Sunday, August 16th from 10:00pm- 2:00am; and Tuesday, August 18th from 12:00am- 2:00am
The health department says if you were at these places during the listed times and are experiencing symptoms, you are asked to contact your healthcare provider.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.