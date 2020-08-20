Advertisement

Fire training session in Fall Creek

By Jesse Horne
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:06 PM CDT
FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - It was back to class for some area firefighters Wednesday night in Fall Creek.

Fire & Industrial Response Enterprises - or FIRE - hosted an emergency response, live propane fire training session.

Roughly 50 firefighters from the Fall Creek Fire Department and surrounding areas took part.

The training included several fire scenarios - all of which are meant to prepare fire crews for what they can expect when a real call comes in.

“Whether it’s a 4-cylinder on a forklift on fire a cylinder on a Sunfire a large cylinder outside of a home or propane mitigate the situation identify the hazards and put out the fire safely,” said FIRE, LLC Lead Instructor Luke Van Noie.

Thanks to the Wisconsin Propane Education and Research Council, there was no cost to the fire departments to participate in the training.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

