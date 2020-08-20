Advertisement

Football athletes protest to keep their season amid COVID-19 restrictions

Members of the Regis football team gather outside of the Eau Claire County Government Center
Members of the Regis football team gather outside of the Eau Claire County Government Center(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Football players for Regis High School in Eau Claire made it clear they want to  play football this fall.

A number of players with signs stood in front of the Eau Claire County Government Building for several hours Thursday morning.

  The current Eau Claire County health order requires six feet of distance between people in public spaces which makes it difficult to play football.

 Regis Catholic Schools has not made an official decision on the fall season yet. A spokesperson says a final decision won't be announced until closer to the WIAA deadline of September 1.

Regis Junior Gus Theisen says, "You only get four years of high school football, it's memories that you'll make and remember them. A lot of us have played in college football and so you know going on and so it's just and with the right precautions it can happen."

 Regis Catholic Schools Communication Director Meghan Khulig said late Thursday afternoon that no official decision has been made regarding the playing of high contact fall sports and they are currently discussing with the Diocese of La Crosse and the Eau Claire City County Health Department.

They will not be announcing a final decision until closer to September 1.

