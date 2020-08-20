Advertisement

Health Assistants finalize health plans for schools

As the start of the new school year is rapidly approaching, school district nurses are finishing up their health plans for the year.
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. (WEAU) - As the start of the new school year is rapidly approaching, school district nurses are finishing up their health plans for the year.

The plans for Trempealeau County school districts started back in June when a cohort for all district nurses and health assistants. They have continued to meet on weekly bases to develop re-opening plans with help from the Trempealeau County Health Department.

In just a few days, Independence School District will put their plan into action. Earlier this week they sent out packets to parents so they know what is expected of them before their students come into the school building.

The school district received masks and no contact thermometers from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction. From a health assistant perspective, Patti Klimek says they have spent much more on supplies than they have in previous years but she also feels much more prepared.

“At first in June I was a little apprehensive like I think everybody is but I am feeling stronger , I am feeling more confident now that we have a reopening plan,” said Patti Klimek, the Independence School District Health Assistant. “I have the health office ready and the supplies that are needed to handle the whole district wide in the health and safety part of it.”

Independence Schools will have three transition days for students to learn the protocol and Patti will go over what procedures need to take place on a daily basis when they are in the building, which includes everything from walking down the hall to washing hands.

Patti says they are fortunate to be a small district right now and with just over 400 students and about 85 percent of those are returning for in person learning. It’s no doubt she will have her hands full but she is prepared and ready to take on a unique school year.

