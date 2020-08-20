Advertisement

La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for witness to fatal crash

(MGN)
By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a witness to a crash.

The fatal crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 at HWY 53 and CTH T in the Town of Holland.

The sheriff's office wants to speak to a witness driving a blue, Ford tractor. The tractor had a yellow hay rake attached to it, and was going north at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Mike Valencia at 608-785-3443.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Community members in Chippewa County celebrate farmers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The 50th Annual Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer Appreciation Dinner took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

School's In Session

New CFAUSD superintendent shares the district’s reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Jeff Holmes took over as superintendent in July.

School's In Session

Area schools implementing new cleaning protocols to mitigate COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Planning has been in the works to be prepared for the return to school for months.

News

Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Latest News

News

ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

News

School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
School's In Session: CFAUSD Reopening Our Schools Plan

News

Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

Updated: 3 hours ago
Concerns Over Flu & COVID-19 This Fall

News

Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

Updated: 3 hours ago
Cleaning Protocols for Tomah School District

News

Eau Claire Transit releases future transfer center site concept

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Transit says they are still working on breaking the new transfer center to the area.

News

Eau Claire woman charged with drug and gun crimes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Diana Xiong, 31, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of distributing methamphetamine.