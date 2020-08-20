La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for witness to fatal crash
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a witness to a crash.
The fatal crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 at HWY 53 and CTH T in the Town of Holland.
The sheriff's office wants to speak to a witness driving a blue, Ford tractor. The tractor had a yellow hay rake attached to it, and was going north at the time of the crash.
If you have any information, please call Sergeant Mike Valencia at 608-785-3443.
