La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for witness to fatal crash

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a witness to a crash.

The fatal crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 19 at HWY 53 and CTH T in the Town of Holland.

The sheriff's office wants to speak to a witness driving a blue, Ford tractor. The tractor had a yellow hay rake attached to it, and was going north at the time of the crash.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Mike Valencia at 608-785-3443.

