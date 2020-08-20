Advertisement

La Crosse hosts virtual town hall on policing and systemic racism

The two-hour virtual town hall addressed community member's questions and suggestions with how the La Crosse Police Department operates and trains.
The two-hour virtual town hall addressed community member's questions and suggestions with how the La Crosse Police Department operates and trains.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In the past few months, numerous racial injustice protests have taken place throughout Western Wisconsin and the nation.

Now, one local city is following through on its promise to fight systemic racism and start hard conversations.

City of La Crosse leaders and human rights advocates gathered to discuss ways local police officers can create positive change.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron says racism is present in the city.

“Many of the people that I have talked to agree that there are systemic issues with racism across a lot of different areas of our city,” Kudron said.

Topics discussed at the town hall included department transparency, trainings provided and School Resource Officers.

Ebony Hyter with Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge also emphasized the importance of officers living in the city they serve.

“This is your community. You want it to do well, you want it to thrive and these are your neighbors and your community members,” Hyter added. “So, you work extra hard and diligent to ensure you’re doing your job to the best of your ability.”

The police chief says the department needs to represent the community it serves as it’s currently lacking minority officers.

“We have had black officers that haven’t stayed and that’s not something we have ever wanted to have happen here and we know there’s work to do there,” Kudron said.

Officer applications have declined in recent years, making the recruitment process harder.

The panel also discussed defunding the police.

Isaac Hoffman of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative says the city needs to understand what the phrase truly means.

“The idea of taking funds away from the police to put towards alternative responses absolutely needs to happen and should be a part of the solution,” Hoffman explained.

Hoffman says providing people with more resources with those funds can keep the community safe in a preventative nature.

The town hall started a dialogue on hard topics which the panel said was a good first step-- now it’s looking for actions.

While exact solutions aren’t known, one idea mentioned was a new form of training.

“A training to help officers when they are in the field make the people they come in contact with feel, without a shadow of a doubt, that their lives are not in danger,” suggested Chauncy Turner with the Human Rights Commission.

“We have to be intentional when we interact with a person of color, a person that doesn’t look like me,” Kudron agreed. “That they understand and know that they won’t be treated differently because of the color of their skin.”

The city will continue the conversation next with an anti-racism round table on October 1 and a housing virtual town hall October 14.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW Board of Regents approve operating, capital budget requests for 2021-23 state budget

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The UW System Board of Regents approved their proposed capital and operating budgets for the 2021-23 biennial state budget. The budget will continue the work in STEM education as well as facility renovations throughout the UW System.

News

Football athletes protest to keep their season amid COVID-19 restrictions

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Football players for Regis High School in Eau Claire made it clear they want to play football this fall.

News

Wisconsin COVID-19 update

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Wisconsin has a total of 68,233 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state which is an increase of 740 since yesterday.

News

Eau Claire County COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Eau Claire County has a total of 687 positive COVID-19 tests which is an increase of eight since yesterday.

News

The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely to remain closed through end of 2020, reopen spring 2021

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely has announced that they will remain closed through the end of 2020 in order to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

Latest News

News

2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise available online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Oktoberfest in the Coulee region will not happen this year but 2020 Oktoberfest USA merchandise will still be available to buy online.

News

Birchwood school builds outdoor classroom

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Carla Rogner
Teachers and staff at Birchwood Public Montessori are working to build an outdoor classroom, where students can participate in lessons, play and even meals like breakfast and lunch.

News

Chippewa County COVID-19 update

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Chippewa County has a total of 291 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of six since yesterday. All six have been released from isolation and no cases are currently active.

News

Eau Claire City-County Health Department warns of more potential COVID-19 exposures

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is warning of three more potential COVID-19 exposures.

News

Coronavirus cases at Green Bay prison reach 57

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By AP
State officials say 57 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the Green Bay Correctional Institution.