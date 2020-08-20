La Crosse hosts virtual town hall on policing and systemic racism

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -

In the past few months, numerous racial injustice protests have taken place throughout Western Wisconsin and the nation.

Now, one local city is following through on its promise to fight systemic racism and start hard conversations.

City of La Crosse leaders and human rights advocates gathered to discuss ways local police officers can create positive change.

La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron says racism is present in the city.

“Many of the people that I have talked to agree that there are systemic issues with racism across a lot of different areas of our city,” Kudron said.

Topics discussed at the town hall included department transparency, trainings provided and School Resource Officers.

Ebony Hyter with Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge also emphasized the importance of officers living in the city they serve.

“This is your community. You want it to do well, you want it to thrive and these are your neighbors and your community members,” Hyter added. “So, you work extra hard and diligent to ensure you’re doing your job to the best of your ability.”

The police chief says the department needs to represent the community it serves as it’s currently lacking minority officers.

“We have had black officers that haven’t stayed and that’s not something we have ever wanted to have happen here and we know there’s work to do there,” Kudron said.

Officer applications have declined in recent years, making the recruitment process harder.

The panel also discussed defunding the police.

Isaac Hoffman of the La Crosse Area Family Collaborative says the city needs to understand what the phrase truly means.

“The idea of taking funds away from the police to put towards alternative responses absolutely needs to happen and should be a part of the solution,” Hoffman explained.

Hoffman says providing people with more resources with those funds can keep the community safe in a preventative nature.

The town hall started a dialogue on hard topics which the panel said was a good first step-- now it’s looking for actions.

While exact solutions aren’t known, one idea mentioned was a new form of training.

“A training to help officers when they are in the field make the people they come in contact with feel, without a shadow of a doubt, that their lives are not in danger,” suggested Chauncy Turner with the Human Rights Commission.

“We have to be intentional when we interact with a person of color, a person that doesn’t look like me,” Kudron agreed. “That they understand and know that they won’t be treated differently because of the color of their skin.”

The city will continue the conversation next with an anti-racism round table on October 1 and a housing virtual town hall October 14.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.