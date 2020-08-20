Local farmers markets adjusting during pandemic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Downtown Eau Claire Farmers Market in Phoenix Park opened for the summer season May 16 with a lot of new safety features.

Three months into the season, vendors and customers are adjusting to a new way of doing things.

Flowers, food and face masks are you a few things that go hand-in-hand when you visit the farmer’s market—although you can expect a smaller, more socially distanced crowd this summer.

Deidra Barrickman, the market manager says, “It seems that our customers come in, purchase and then leave the area and that’s kind of what we want them to do.”

Since opening in May, Barrickman has found there to be a learning curve…

“I would say that in the last month things have probably been going a lot smoother. I think our customers are learning how we’re doing things.”

Barrickman says the market has given out nearly 1,900 free masks to customer over the past four months and that compliancy has been 98 percent she predicts.

While COVID cases rise, so has the need for financial help for community members.

Food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) are accepted at the farmers market.

“We certainly know that this is a year that maybe more people are going to need that because we’re finding people on the program that have never been on it before losing their jobs and being in a situation where they don’t have the income they used to so we’re feeling good that we can help those people out during this time where they can buy local fresh healthy foods,” Barrickman says.

Couple Dedie and Gary Krueger visited the market for the first time this summer, coming half an hour out of their way from Stanley.

“Fresh is always nice and supports the local farmers and growers.”

Barrickman says, “I just am happy that we are able to have the farmers market. This is important to some of the small farmers and business people to have an outlet to sell their products and also I know the community really wants this too.”

