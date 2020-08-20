New CFAUSD superintendent shares the district’s reopening plan

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The past several weeks have been a period of transition for the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.

Jeff Holmes took over as superintendent in July. Yet in that short period of time, he says he’s impressed with the school district and the due diligence in putting together a back-to-school plan that reflects the needs of the community.

“81 percent of the parents here in the district wanted to see in-person so efforts began to be able to allow for the wants of our parents and our students. So the five-day in-person for us had to be done in a manner that allowed for mitigation safety measures that were practical and made sense and could work given the settings that we have in place here in the district,” said Holmes.

While the district plans on starting in-person five days a week, Holmes understands that could change overnight due to the pandemic.

“People need to be mindful that you know as much as the school district does like to make decisions on its own...we are still at the mercy of others in regard to many aspects of what we do,” he said.

For the time being, in-person classes means on the field sports.

“We’re allowing sports to take place as long as we can be in-person in any shape form or fashion so to can athletics. The caveat for our activities directors and the message that they’ve been able to convey to coaches if we as a school district get put in a position where we’re unable to attend in-person in any shape form or fashion. athletics would be done at that time as well,” said CFAUSD Supt. Jeff Holmes.

Earlier this week, two Chi Hi student-athletes spoke to WEAU about having the opportunity to participate in the sports they love. Holmes says their words were impactful.

“That sense of normalcy that these kids need are certain. It’s one for me, particularly when I saw those kids express it the way they did is that I do feel better about the decision that was made here in the district,” he said.

