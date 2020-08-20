No injuries reported after Dunn County crash

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - No injuries were reported after a crash happened in Dunn County, along I-94 at milemarker 53.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation says a truck rolled over into a lane of traffic on I-94 and when troopers arrived they noticed the truck was hauling canned goods that had blocked both westbound lanes.

The lane remained closed for under two hours as crews worked to remove the truck.

Wisconsin State Patrol will be investigating the crash.

