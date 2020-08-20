Officials release name of victim in Monroe County fatal crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the victim and the involved driver who were a fatal crash.

Officials say they have identified the victim as Benjamin Hackbarth, 31 of Sparta. The other driver has been identified as Joshua Walske, 24 of La Crosse.

The Monroe County 9-1-1 Communications Center received a call on Aug. 15, around 9:28 p.m. to report a two vehicle head on crash on Highway 16.

The driver of a Honda, later identified as Hackbarth, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Walske, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.