Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

LIVE: Obama speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

News

Community members in Chippewa County celebrate farmers

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The 50th Annual Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Farmer Appreciation Dinner took place at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds.

News

La Crosse Co. Sheriff’s Office looks for witness to fatal crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Wagner
The sheriff's office wants to speak to a witness driving a blue, Ford tractor.

National

California wildfires chase people from homes into smoky air

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Thousands of people were under orders to evacuate in regions surrounding the San Francisco Bay Area Wednesday as nearly 40 wildfires blazed across the state amid a blistering heat wave now in its second week.

Latest News

School's In Session

New CFAUSD superintendent shares the district’s reopening plan

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bob Gallaher
Jeff Holmes took over as superintendent in July.

National Politics

Harris speaks at Democratic National Convention

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Kamala Harris speaks at the Democratic National Convention.

School's In Session

Area schools implementing new cleaning protocols to mitigate COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
Planning has been in the works to be prepared for the return to school for months.

National

Portland protesters set fire to county government building

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Protesters in Portland broke out the windows of a county government building, sprayed lighter fluid inside and set a fire in a demonstration that started Tuesday night and ended Wednesday morning with clashes with police, officials said.

News

Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

Updated: 3 hours ago
Pediatrician: Have Conversation with Your Kids on Importance of Masks

News

ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
ECASD Updates Parents on Return-to-School Plan