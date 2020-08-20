The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely to remain closed through end of 2020, reopen spring 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Oxbow Hotel and The Lakely has announced that they will remain closed through the end of 2020 in order to implement COVID-19 safety measures.

Both establishments are set to reopen in spring of 2021.

They say the safety and well being of the guests, team and community are the priority for them right now.

