Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Police in Madison have arrested a third teenager in connection with an 11-year-old girl’s shooting death.
The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that police arrested the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Vic Whal said the boy was armed with a handgun when he was arrested. Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown were charged with homicide on Tuesday in connection with Anisa Scott’s death.
The girl died after she was shot in the head while she was riding in a car in Madison on Aug. 11.
Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.