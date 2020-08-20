UW Board of Regents approve operating, capital budget requests for 2021-23 state budget
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The UW System Board of Regents approved their proposed capital and operating budgets for the 2021-23 biennial state budget. The budget will continue the work in STEM education as well as facility renovations throughout the UW System.
UWEC is on track to begin designing new science facilities this fall.
